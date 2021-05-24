SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has closed the Danny Croteau murder case.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, Gulluni said that former priest Richard Lavigne is responsible.
Since Croteau's remains were discovered 49 years ago - on April 15, 1972 - Mass. State Police, the D.A.'s office, and the Chicopee Police Department have been working to track down his killer.
Gulluni said that on Friday, he authorized troopers assigned to his office to present the findings of their investigation to a magistrate so they could obtain a criminal complaint and an arrest warrant against Lavigne for Croteau's murder.
Lavigne died that day in a Greenfield hospital facility.
“Danny’s parents, Carl and Bernice, told reporters that they just wanted answers. Based on the accumulation of historical evidence, the evidence gained in the last year, and the admissions of Richard Lavigne, I believe we now have those answers. While they didn’t come in time for Danny’s parents to hear them, I hope that the answers provided today are helpful to Danny’s remaining family who have suffered for so long," Gulluni explained.
Monday afternoon, Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield released a statement that read:
“Today’s news that Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was prepared to charge Richard Lavigne in the murder of Danny Croteau in 1972 brings sad closure to a tragic event which I know has hung over our faith community for decades. I was angered and sickened to hear Lavigne’s unapologetic admissions in the heinous murder of this innocent child.
It is incredibly disheartening to learn that a priest, a person ordained to care for God’s people, would have committed such an evil crime and then not taken responsibility for his actions. This is all totally contrary to the teachings that we as Catholics believe in and hold sacred.
It is also another reminder of our past failures as a Church and a diocese to protect children and young adults from such terrible predators in our midst. Although we have made great strides in improving our child protection efforts, that is little consolation to the victims of Richard Lavigne and the numerous other sexual predator clergy who preyed upon our youth.
I want to extend my personal and sincerest apology to the Croteau family and know that they will be in my prayers; especially Danny’s loving parents who sadly did not live to see this tragic matter resolved.
I wish to thank Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his staff for their tireless pursuit of the truth in this horrific case.
I am also mindful that while today’s announcement resolves this case, there may still be many other victims of clergy sexual abuse who have not yet come forward. My message to them is that even if your abuser is deceased, you can still report the abuse you suffered to law enforcement and to the diocese. It is important that you be heard and that we acknowledge your suffering and trauma.
You can reach out to the diocese via our toll free abuse reporting phone line (800)842-9055 or via email at reportabuse@diospringfield.org.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
Great job by DA Gulluni and his investigators & staff. They did the right thing by going public with this. Happy to see the Croteau family get some form of closure. Excellent statement by the bishop -- hope the diocese can live up to it.
how about having the diocese pay out 50 million to the Croteau family a million for ever year they ran cover for this priest
