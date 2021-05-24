SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There has been a major crack in an unsolved murder case that has kept people guessing for nearly five decades in western Massachusetts. The victim was a 13-year-old altar boy found floating in the Chicopee River.
On Monday, we learned that Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was preparing to make an arrest in the case last week - a former Catholic priest - but he died.
It was an emotional day for Danny Croteau's family as they heard an audio recording of former priest Richard Lavigne confessing he was the last person to see Danny alive. Gulluni told us today that they had enough evidence to convict Lavigne if he had not died.
“I’m awfully glad my parents will never hear this,” said Danny’s brother, Joe Croteau.
There were bone chilling moments for Danny Croteau’s family on Monday, almost 50 years after the body of the 13-year-old was found in the Chicopee River in April 1972.
Today, Gulluni announced the investigation is now closed after all this time, citing new evidence against former priest and convicted sex offender Richard Lavigne. He said his office was preparing murder charges last Friday afternoon, but Lavigne died that evening.
“While it didn’t come in time for Danny’s parents to hear them, I hope the answers provided today are helpful for the remaining family and the concerned public,” Gulluni explained.
Danny served as an altar boy at Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in the 1970s where Lavigne was assigned. Over the years, many believed Lavigne was responsible for his death, but because of a lack of evidence, he was not prosecuted. However, evidence in the form of audio recordings changed the course of the investigation.
The Croteau family was emotional as they listened to Lavigne admit to a state trooper assigned to the case back in March 2020 that he was the last person to see Danny alive.
“I don’t remember hitting him down by the river bank, but giving him a good shove,” Lavigne said in an audio recording.
When asked why he gave Danny a shove, Lavigne responded, “Because he was being…how should I say…well for the same reason you would probably…but your own son.”
Gulluni said Lavigne confessed “that he physically assaulted him and after leaving Danny there, in his words, in returning a short time later, that we saw Danny floating down in the river.”
Gulluni said with these recordings and a letter believed to be written by Lavigne would be enough evidence to make as arrest if he did not pass away.
“As a prosecutor, I believe that I was fulfilling my ethical duties by moving for the charge of murder against Richard Lavigne based on the evidence we had and I believe we could prove it,” Gulluni noted.
Danny's brother, Joe, shared at least some relief.
“We’re disappointed that he’s not being brought to justice, but just like the district attorney, we believe there is a higher power and he will gave that higher power,” Joe Croteau added.
Monday afternoon, Bishop William Byrne of the Diocese of Springfield released a statement that read:
“Today’s news that Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was prepared to charge Richard Lavigne in the murder of Danny Croteau in 1972 brings sad closure to a tragic event which I know has hung over our faith community for decades. I was angered and sickened to hear Lavigne’s unapologetic admissions in the heinous murder of this innocent child.
It is incredibly disheartening to learn that a priest, a person ordained to care for God’s people, would have committed such an evil crime and then not taken responsibility for his actions. This is all totally contrary to the teachings that we as Catholics believe in and hold sacred.
It is also another reminder of our past failures as a Church and a diocese to protect children and young adults from such terrible predators in our midst. Although we have made great strides in improving our child protection efforts, that is little consolation to the victims of Richard Lavigne and the numerous other sexual predator clergy who preyed upon our youth.
I want to extend my personal and sincerest apology to the Croteau family and know that they will be in my prayers; especially Danny’s loving parents who sadly did not live to see this tragic matter resolved.
I wish to thank Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his staff for their tireless pursuit of the truth in this horrific case.
I am also mindful that while today’s announcement resolves this case, there may still be many other victims of clergy sexual abuse who have not yet come forward. My message to them is that even if your abuser is deceased, you can still report the abuse you suffered to law enforcement and to the diocese. It is important that you be heard and that we acknowledge your suffering and trauma.
You can reach out to the diocese via our toll free abuse reporting phone line (800)842-9055 or via email at reportabuse@diospringfield.org.”
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
Great job by DA Gulluni and his investigators & staff. They did the right thing by going public with this. Happy to see the Croteau family get some form of closure. Excellent statement by the bishop -- hope the diocese can live up to it.
how about having the diocese pay out 50 million to the Croteau family a million for ever year they ran cover for this priest
