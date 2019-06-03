SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details about three recent bodies pulled from the Connecticut River.
In a statement, the Hampden County District Attorney's office said that there is no connection between the cases.
On Saturday, May 25, West Springfield Police responded for a report of a body in the river on the south side of the North End bridge. That body, according to the D.A.'s office, appears to be male and appears to have been in the river for an extended period of time.
Last Monday, Longmeadow Police responded to a report of a body near the Pioneer Valley Yacht Club.
"The decedent appears to be male and to have been in the river for an extended period of time," the D.A.'s office said in a statement.
Then this past Saturday, West Springfield Police responded for a third body in the river, located along the shore north of the Memorial Bridge. The D.A.'s office noted that the third body was that of the subject of a missing person's report from January 2019 and no foul play is suspected.
"All cases are unrelated and do not pose a public safety threat to the general public," the D.A.'s office added in a statement.
Each of the cases remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.