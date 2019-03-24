HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The body of a missing Hadley man is believed to have been found in a barn on West Street, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports.
Patrick Kroll, 57, was first reported missing by his coworkers back on March 12th.
DA representative, Mary Carey says no foul play is suspected. His death is not being considered criminal in nature.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office is expected to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.
The barn he was found in is on a separate property from where his home is at on West St.
Initially, authorities had reached out to the public asking for help in locating Kroll, even going door-to-door, searching with a K-9 on the ground, and an in the air with the help of a State Police Air Wing.
The Hadley Police Department, State Police, and the DA's Office continues to investigate.
