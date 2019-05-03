SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of bags of heroin are now off the streets following two investigations that led to two arrests in one day in Holyoke.
The Hampden County District Attorney's office said that late Wednesday night, members of the county's Narcotics Task Force and Holyoke Police executed a search warrant at 140 Essex Street, 125 Beech Street, and 127 Beech Street, all in Holyoke.
During the search at 140 Essex, investigators reportedly recovered cocaine, 500 bags of heroin, packaging materials, and approximately $7,000 in cash.
The D.A.'s office added that seized from the garages at 125 and 127 Beech Street were 4,500 bags of heroin, approximately 100 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, and an untraceable 9mm firearm with an extended magazine.
Kenneth Torres, 23, of Holyoke was arrested on charges including possession of Class A drug (heroin) with intent to distribute and possession of Class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute.
Torres's arrest came just hours after 25-year-old Tahge Pedrosa of Holyoke was arrested and approximately 5,000 ready-for-sale bags of heroin were seized following an investigation into alleged heroin trafficking.
That investigation involving Pedrosa began following an overdose death that occurred in Longmeadow in January.
The D.A.'s office explained that between the two investigations, in total, approximately 10,000 bags of heroin - which were packaged and ready for sale - were seized. Over 100 grams of cocaine, one firearm, and approximately $120,000 in cash was also recovered from those investigations.
“I thank all the investigators who work relentlessly to rid our streets of deadly heroin and fentanyl. These investigators left the announcement of the first bust to only return to the same streets to continue their mission and remove more heroin from the streets of Holyoke. We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute those who wish to traffic poison and perpetuate the addiction crisis," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni in a statement.
Torres was arraigned in Holyoke District Court. Bail was set at $300 and his next court date is set for July 9.
Pedrosa was arraigned on Wednesday and bail was set at $100,000. Another court hearing is scheduled for May 29.
