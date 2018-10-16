SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man and his three-year-old daughter are now out of the hospital after they were injured during a home invasion in Southwick Monday night.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the man and got an inside look at the home where it all unfolded.
The home on 156 Vining Hill Road still has some crime scene tape on a tree.
Investigators have since left, but the search continues for the suspects involved.
It’s a rural area where crime doesn’t happen often, but just after 11 p.m. Monday night, a family getting ready for bed was startled by two men breaking into their home.
“All of a sudden we hear smashing on the door. My 19 year old comes running down the hallway and he says they’re trying to get in, they’re trying to get in!” said the Southwick resident.
The man who lives inside the Southwick home told Western Mass News that he was home with his wife, his two sons ages 4 and 19, and his 3-year-old daughter when the armed suspects forced their way into the room where they were hiding.
“Obviously it was a paper thin door, bullets are going right through it. Luckily where we were holding the door we were down low because if not we would’ve got shot right in the head," he said.
He said that’s when he jumped to shield his daughter, he took a bullet to his back.
Another bullet grazed his daughter’s forehead. Both of them were treated for their injuries overnight.
He said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.
“They came last week and they tried to get the safe, but me and my son fought him off and at that point they didn’t have guns or nothing. I just thought it was bull— and I was never going to see them again, so we fortified the house the best we could," he continued.
Southwick Police say that this was a targeted home invasion and not a random act of violence.
Southwick Police Chief Kevin Bishop wants the community to know that this was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.
The home invasion continues to be investigated by State and Southwick Police.
