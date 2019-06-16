AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Families across western Mass celebrated Father's day on Sunday.
For many, they enjoy the tradition of playing a game of golf together.
A little rain and clouds didn't stop groups of Dads from hitting the links this Father's Day.
John Crowley, from Chicopee, explained the importance of playing golf together.
"We like to play golf on father's day. Get out as a family and have a good time," Crowley said.
Tom Dirico, the Director of Golf at Agawam Municipal Course told Western Mass News, Father's Day is typically one of their busiest days of the year.
"Pretty busy. Normally father's day at a golf course we see lots of fathers and sons come out and play golf. It's kind of refreshing to see them all enjoy themselves on a day that's meant for the fathers," Dirico explained.
For the Wilkie family, Father's Day is all about spending time together.
"We usually play golf and then we go to eat, have dinner, just hang out," John Wilkie said.
Whether you're a seasoned golfer or looking to try something new Agawam Municipal Course said golf is the perfect bonding sport.
"It is kind of funny because some of the kids never played golf, some of the dads never played golf, but they just want to spend the day outside and golf is a great recreational sport and it's a great family sport," Dirico said.
