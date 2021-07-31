SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Dakin Humane Society is celebrating 52 years of serving the community, both pets and people.
They celebrated this milestone by featuring a $15 fill-a-bag sale at its Home Again thrift shop.
Attendees could purchase a large shopping bag for $15 and fill it with selected items from the shop. Proceeds from the event will go to supporting animals and programs at Dakin.
“We’re very happy to celebrate fifty-two years of improving the lives of animals in need and the people who care about them by keeping them where they belong – together,” said Dakin’s Director of Development and Marketing Stacey Price in a statement.
