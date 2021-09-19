EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dakin Humane Society hosted a Barks & Brews fundraiser for western Mass. residents and their furry friends. The fundraiser was held in Easthampton at the Fort Hill Brewery.
The funds raised will help offset the cost of sheltering, treating and fostering thousands of animals each year.
It will also benefit a number of programs and services like the pet food aid program, clinic plus, vaccine clinic, and the community spay and neuter clinic.
At the event, there was a hot-dog eating contest for the pups. Dogs got to cool off in the splash zone and had dog training mini-sessions.
Western Mass News got in on the action, and we spoke with Stacy Price, the Director of Development and Marketing at Dakin, who shared her excitement to bring back pets and their owners to the event, all in support of a good cause.
“Dakin’s very much about keeping people and pets together and celebrating that bond that we share. So we wanted to host an event that allowed people to just be with their dogs and be with their friends at the same time and just have a good time,” said Price.
