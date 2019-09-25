SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hurricane Dorian was the most powerful tropical storm on record to strike the Bahamas killing at least 53 people and dozens of animals.
Here in western Mass, a local shelter has taken in pets that survived the storm and they are almost ready to be adopted.
Executive Director Carmine Dicenso from the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield explained how the shelter is currently home to 8 cats that made the journey from a shelter in Grand Bahama, where about 100 animals lost their lives from horrific flooding as a result of Hurricane Dorian.
"We saw a situation where we could help even though Dakin has over 300 animals in their care we saw an opportunity to have a few more," Dicenso said.
They received the cats from a partner shelter in New Jersey which took in 80 cats from the Bahamas.
Even though Dakin is tight on space, they say the more animals that leave for their forever homes, the more animals that can come in.
The oldest cat is 3 years old with the youngest just 10 months old.
Dicenso told Western Mass News in a circumstance like this they will have more people wanting to adopt these animals.
"I think when these things happen it’s a tragedy and people step up and take these animals in and it kind of has a special meaning to them that they saved an animal from such a tragic circumstance," Dicenso explained.
Dakin suffered from a disaster of its own when a tornado hit their building in 2010 causing them to clear out the animals from their shelter.
Dicenso said the only way they were able to do that was because other shelters stepped in to help.
"We know from a first-hand point of view how important that is so we want to make sure we help others and return that," Dicenso said.
The cats are in quarantine, but if they pass their medical examinations, they will be ready to be adopted on Thursday.
