SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)- The Dakin Humane Society is opening their doors to help in the aftermath of the gas explosions and Florence.
The group is welcoming animals affected by both tragic incidents.
It’s been a rough few days in the Carolinas and for the eastern part of Massachusetts.
Dakin Humane Society said they want to do what they can to ease the burdens of those affected.
On Thursday in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover dealt with deadly gas explosions.
Then this weekend, the Carolinas had to deal with Florence, that caused severe flooding and has killed at least 23 people.
Over the weekend, Dakin took in more than 20 small animals from the Methuen MSPCA.
Dakin will also be receiving animals from North and South Carolina this week.
"One of the reasons its special and personal was our Springfield location was hit with the tornado in 2011. We had to move our animals that were in the shelter so we can help local communities and take them in while people were displaced. It's special to help out because we know how others stepped up to help us," said Dakin Humane Society Director, Carmine Dicenso.
In order to create space to welcome more animals in need, Dakin is encouraging folks to come by their shelter and adopt.
The easiest way to check out what animals are up for adoption is by going on Dakin Humane Society’s website.
Dakin doesn't just have cats and dogs up for adoption, they have other small animals such as ferrets and bunnies.
