DALTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Painted hay bales in support of an election campaign were set on fire Friday, police said.
The Dalton Police and Fire Departments responded to a fire Friday just before 6:45 p.m. across from Holiday Brook Farm.
The owners of the farm had recently painted the outer plastic wrap of hay bales in support of the election campaign for presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, according to a statement from Sgt. Deanna Strout.
The bales had "USA Biden Harris 2020" painted on them.
The hay bales were set on fire and destroyed.
Western Mass News reached out to the farm owner, who posted about the incident on Facebook, but has not heard back.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Lonnie Durfee, 49, of Dalton. He was charged with burning personal property and will be arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Tuesday, October 13.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-684-0300.
