CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The remnants of Florence made it's way to western Massachusetts on Tuesday which prompted issues for drivers.
At some points throughout the day, roads became inundated with puddles and some suddenly became flooded out.
Over in Deerfield, police were reminding everyone of the saying, 'turn around, don't drown' after a car drove through flooded Wapping Road near Greenfield Road.
Luckily, they were able to make it out safely, but Tuesday's weather had some wondering what kind of damage water can cause to your car.
Local mechanics told Western Mass News the problem is that you only see what's on the surface, and what's underneath is what may potentially damage your car.
Kevin Wright is the General Manager at KLM Auto Repair in Chicopee.
Wright said many of the cars he worked on Tuesday had issues starting because the wires got wet, and had several customers with car troubles after driving through big puddles.
“If the water passes through the air box and gets sucked in through the engine, it can cause hydro lock where the engine will completely stop," Wright explained.
Wright also added how puddles can become a hazard in wet conditions.
“Engine wise yes, if you lose control of the hydroplaning situation, yes you can hurt yourself or somebody else," Wright noted.
That’s why Wright said it’s also important to make sure your car has good tires.
"Repairs because of damages caused by flooding can range anywhere from the hundreds to the thousands," said Wright.
“If you get up into the engines and stuff like that, it can go $2,000 to $3,000 dollars. If you go repo, it can be $6,000 or more, that’s why it’s not worth it," Wright continued.
Wright told Western Mass News that this kind of damage to your car is preventable,
“Like Dan Brown said this morning in the morning news, you should never, if you can’t see the road, you should not go through it. Turn around and go another way, it may take you longer, but it may save you or your vehicle’s life," Wright concluded.
Wright said it’s also a good reminder to make sure you have clean windshield wipers that way you’ll have a better view of those puddles as you get closer.
