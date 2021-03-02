(WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of people across Western Mass are waking up without power Tuesday morning after strong overnight winds brought down trees and power lines.
As of 5:15 a.m., more than 2,700 Eversource customers were reporting outages. Wilbraham, Easthampton and Southampton some of the most badly impacted areas.
In Springfield, our Western Mass News crew spotted crews working to remove a tree that fell on a vehicle on Narragansett Street.
That tree damaging a nearby fence and leaving behind debris.
Blown over trash cans, tree limbs and leaves can be seen in roads across the Pioneer Valley, with highways also being covered with a significant amount of trash and branches.
Across the state, MEMA reports more than 36,000 people without power. 89 percent of the town of Pelham left in the dark.
Winds gusted over 60 miles per hours at certain times overnight and are expected to stay around 50 miles per hour through mid to late morning.
A wind advisory and a wind chill advisory are in effect across Western Mass until 3PM.
