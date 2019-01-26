Dangerous batch of heroin plaguing Northampton community.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Police Department has stated that a batch of heroin that's laced with fentanyl has currently entered the city of Northampton.
Northampton Police Chief Kasper tells us that members of the Northampton Police Department responded to three different overdoses on Saturday, saying that they were likely due in part to a batch of heroin that's been mixed with fentanyl.
Chief Kasper states that if you or someone you know suffers from drug addiction, you are encouraged to go to HampshireHOPE.org to look into the many resources that are available.
