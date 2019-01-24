SHELBURNE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mohawk Trail Regional School District and the Hawlemont Regional School District were closed Thursday.
The superintendent told Western Mass News he made the call because of dangerous conditions on icy side roads, especially dirt roads.
The impact from Sunday’s storm is still being felt here in Shelburne. Dirt roads like Skinner Road are frozen over, creating dangerous driving conditions and causing schools to close.
"I can’t responsibly put buses on 15 percent of our roads that I know are going to be like an ice rink," said Mohawk Supt. Michael Buoniconti.
The halls are quiet at Mohawk Trail and Hawlemont Regional School District. With snow covered dirt roads turning to ice, Buoniconti said that he chose to cancel school.
"Today was an usual day. About 15 percent of our roads are dirt roads in the district and we’ve previously had some snow storms where we’ve had packed snow on those dirt roads. The road bosses reached out to us yesterday to let us know the coming rain was going to turn those roads into ice and they were going to be unable to really treat them sufficiently for buses to drive safely," Buoniconti added.
Emily Shaw lives up a dirt road in town and said where the bus gets her two kids can become very slick.
"It gets icy. It does get slushy and muddy a lot. Our bus comes down the dirt road, the whole dirt road, so definitely can effect that," Shaw said.
The Shelburne Highway Department said that they'll continue to monitor the road conditions through the night.
"Very difficult. We refer to them as driving on a bottle. You just keep after, keep going around. It’s all you can do," said Shelburne Highway Supt. Mark Shippee.
Even though school was closed, the students were still sent home with work to do.
"The silver lining in this case is we got to test out Blizzard Bag program, which for us is a new program piloted last year, but it’s an alternative structured learning program, so we get credit for the school day," Buoniconti noted.
The Shelburne Highway Department said that the warmer weather and rain helps melt the ice, but they will continue to sand it down until it becomes safe.
