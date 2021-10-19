WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Dangerous new TikTok challenges are causing headaches at our local schools.
During Tuesday's West Springfield school committee meeting, Superintendent Timothy Connor updated parents on what they're seeing.
Connor said the school has been fortunate to see minimal vandalism...But he's asking parents to keep an eye on what their children are doing online.
"This is more of a plea to parents to monitor those cellphones, monitor where the kids are going, we certainly don't want kids getting involved in obviously vandalism or anything that's a danger," said Superintendnet Connor.
TikTok spokespeople have previously condoned the trending challenges involving vandalism and assault on teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.