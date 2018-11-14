(WGGB/WSHM) -- Dangerous winds ripped through the Pioneer Valley on Wednesday.
A large tree toppled over a Westfield mobile home, causing extensive damage.
The winds took down trees and branches all over the place, including a tree in West Springfield.
"I thought an airplane hit the house. It was that loud." said Carol Ring.
A tree knocked down by powerful winds crashes into this mobile home Wednesday morning.
"I mean it shook it, blew the cabinets open, pictures went flying off the wall, everything. I was just standing there, I didn't know what to do." Ring added.
Ring lives in the Hampden Village mobile home park. The tree left large cracks throughout the ceiling of her home.
"We have inside structural damage. It's like whoa, is it safe here?" Ring noted.
Ring told Western Mass News that she had just finished painting the interior. Now, she fears that another tree could topple in the heavily wooded park.
"It just rattled the whole house," Ring explained.
Westfield wasn't the only one with high winds.
Mother Nature roared through Deerfield when a tree took down power lines and in West Springfield, a tree took down a pole on Circuit Avenue, shutting down the road.
Whately Police said that the high winds caused branches and trees to come down on the road.
"One vehicle was already struck by a falling tree on River Rd this morning. Thankfully no injuries were reported," police noted.
Conway Fire said on Facebook that Reeds Bridge Road is closed between Graves Road and Bardswell Ferry after a tree came down on some wires.
At one point Wednesday afternoon, Eversource reported over 900 outages across western Massachusetts in towns including Easthampton and West Springfield. Many of those customers have since been restored.
About 50 National Grid customers were also without power, with most of those occurring in Williamsburg and Belchertown.
Westfield Gas and Electric noted on Facebook that the wind "is keeping us busy" and they apologize to anyone who has lost power.
Ring said that what matters most is that she made it out unscathed.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
