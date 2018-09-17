SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man accused of assaulting a man at the MGM Springfield casino earlier this month appeared in court on Monday.
Last week, Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the suspect’s mom who says this could have been prevented.
27-year-old Devon Williams is charged with that assault at the casino eight days ago.
At his dangerousness hearing on Monday, the judge said that it is by the grace of god that the victim from New York didn’t die from his injuries.
Western Mass News cameras were rolling during Williams' hearing on Monday.
Williams is the Springfield man who police said randomly attacked a man at MGM Springfield, and possibly others around the city over the past month.
The victim in the casino attack suffered a broken jaw, a brain bleed, and eye fractures.
The judge was shown surveillance video of the attack, and called it a terrifying, arbitrary, unprovoked act of violence.
The suspect’s mom, Lakisha Williams, told Western Mass News that she’s tried getting help for her son.
It was also revealed in court that weeks before the assault, Devon was accused in a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, when he allegedly strangled her and threatened to kill her and himself if she called the police.
“Before this happened, I had been reaching out for help for a little more than week through crisis, which their documents have been sealed so I can’t get any paperwork. All I have are call logs and text messages," said Lakisha Williams.
His mom said she knows her son has mental health issues and wants to see him get help.
“I’m just hoping that he does get the treatment that he needs, and not be in jail," Williams added.
As her son goes through the court process, she said she sympathizes with the victims of these alleged assaults.
“I wish it didn’t happen. I hope you are really healing and prayers to your, your family, I know you were not expecting this, I wasn’t either," Williams continued.
The judge found that there were no conditions for release because dangerousness was found, therefore Williams will be held for 120 days with no bail.
Williams next hearing will be October 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.