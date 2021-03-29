WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A dangerousness hearing was held Monday for a Westfield firefighter charged with enticing a minor in an online chat room.

Richard Paul, 42, has been released with conditions after spending several days in jail awaiting this afternoon's hearing after being charged.

His original dangerousness hearing at Westfield District Court was scheduled for last Thursday, but it was pushed to today.

Western Mass News listened to the court proceeding as Paul received the news he would be released.

According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Paul was monitored by local, state, and federal authorities for a month as he tried to lure who he believed was a 13-year-old female to multiple locations. Paul was actually communicating, however, with a police officer.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 16.