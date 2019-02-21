CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Surgeon General has declared vaping a national epidemic among young people.
Here in western Mass, a form of vaping is sending some students to the hospital.
It's called dabbing, which is a smoking device that looks like a pen.
It's actually not, but it is experiencing a resurgence among some high school students, and, for some, cannabis oil is the ingredient of choice.
Some vape pens look like a regular fountain pen, which how high school resource officers, or SROs, say high school students, who choose to use during the school day, try to get away with it.
"Our SRO in one of the schools has," Officer Michael Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department tells us. "Issued three citations to students for smoking on school grounds."
How do they work?
A battery-powered heating element vaporizes a liquid inside containing nicotine.
Dab pens look the same, but are designed to vape cannabis concentrates.
"Our SRO," continued Officer Wilk. "Had to deal with an incident with a student who had one of these pens and, instead of being filled with nicotine or any of these flavored juices that they put in them, it was filled with liquid THC."
THC, which is the main active ingredient in cannabis.
"Our SRO," stated Officer Wilk. "Can tell the difference, because the nicotine is more of a smoother fluid and the THC is more like honey inside the pan."
Dabbing and vaping in high school is not only against the law, but, added Officer Wilk, kids are getting sick.
"We've had two high school students," Officer Wilk tells us. "Sent to the hospital, because of this. It's very dangerous."
Getting sick, he says, because, whether it be nicotine or cannabis oil, the contents can be extremely concentrated.
"A lot of people did it, but," Chicopee resident Agustin Rosario tells us. "I was never really into it, but I would say it was a problem."
Austin is a recent high school graduate.
He says nicotine or cannabis oil, vaping in his school was common.
The Gandarra Center provides mental health and substance abuse services for children and families.
Clinical director Audra Winn says, for some teens, age-old peer pressure is the issue.
"They're dealing with stress from home," Winn stated. "Their family, maybe they are dealing with negativity at school, bullying, [or] academic struggle so they want to numb during the day."
Winn says parents need to keep talking to their teens about substance abuse, whether they want to or not.
"Asking really particular questions," continued Winn. "'Did you like the feeling of being high, what was it like for you..' Actually getting into it rather than skirting over it by saying, 'that's bad..you shouldn't do that anymore'."
"We try to tell people that," said Officer Wilk. "This is bad. This can happen to you. Your fellow students are getting transported to the hospital for this. Don't do it."
