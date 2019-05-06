SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Your baby fell asleep in the carrier, so you just carry the car seat inside and leave baby be.
Does that sound familiar?
It's a common habit for parents, but one that can have terrible consequences.
Studies show your infant could be in danger if they sleep in their carrier outside of the car.
Kaleigh Culver is just like any other parent, wanting to make sure her kids are safe in their car seat.
"I feel like with my oldest, I tried to read up the most on safety of having babies. Everything has changed from my eight year old until now," Culver said.
However, what many parents don't realize is that a car seat could actually be dangerous.
"I didn't know that is wasn't safe to leave your child in the car seat with my oldest when you brought them inside. I figured if she were sleeping and I wanted to rest my eyes, I would let her sleep right next to me," Culver explained.
Ashley Svoboda, a mother of two, added, "Well, with my son because he would fall asleep and he would stay asleep, I would let him sleep for a little bit if we were inside, but if it got to be too long, I would take him out and put him in his crib or put him in his swing."
Western Mass News spoke with Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics, who said that leaving children under two sleeping in a car seat outside of a car can have tragic consequences.
"Studies have shown that when children usually have tragic accidents of dying in their car seats and sleeping in them, it is usually due to attribute to suffocation or strangulating on the strap of the car seat or positioning when there head flops forward and blocks their airway," Kelley noted.
According to a study done by the Journal of Pediatrics, which analyzed the death of children under two who died while sitting in carrying devices.
Out of 47 deaths, 31 of those happened while being in a car seat.
Five happened while being in a sling, four were in a swing and a bouncer, and three happened while being in a stroller.
"If you undo that strap, that child can wiggle, just from while they are sleeping, slide down and the strap will come across the shoulder will hit them in the neck and with young children, it's easy to collapse the airway. The car seat is usually detachable from the car and a lot of parents common instinct would be to let the baby sleep like that until they wake up from their nap," Kelley said.
What's a better alternative for your young child?
"A safe sleep environment, especially on younger infants, would be on a crib or bassinet," Kelley explained.
Western Mass News reached out to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, who urges caregivers to follow theses safety tips
Always keep restraints tightly fastened when you take the carrier out of the car
Always place carrier on hard flat surface, never on a countertop or furniture
Always follow manufacturer's instructions
There are resources for parents to turn to.
"So we ensure that children, from birth usually up to age 12, make sure that they are in appropriate child restraints...make sure that they are buckled properly, ensure that their parents are using their restraints properly, know how to use them, know how to use them correctly, and install them correctly as well,"
