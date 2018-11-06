(WGGB/WSHM) -- In the 2nd Hampshire District, a Carey will again represent Easthampton, Hadley, and South Hadley in the state legislature.
Democrat Daniel Carey defeated South Hadley Republican Donald Peltier.
"The stories I hear about him my whole life are about how hard he worked and a great person he was. He really did the job for the right reasons trying to help people and that's the exact kind of rep I want to be," Carey said
Carey, an Easthampton town councilor, will now hold the seat that his grandfather, Bill, held from 1974 to 1986.
