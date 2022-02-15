(WGGB/WSHM) – One of the Democratic candidates in the race for governor has dropped out Tuesday night.
Harvard professor Danielle Allen has ended her campaign.
Back in June, when she first announced her bid for the governor's race in a statement released on Twitter, Allen said that improving ballot access would be one of her focuses in her political future.
