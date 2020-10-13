SWAMPSCOTT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man has been accused of breaking into Gov. Charlie Baker’s house.
WBZ-TV reports that it happened in the afternoon of Wednesday, October 7 at his Swampscott home while First Lady Lauren Baker and his daughter were home.
The Essex County District Attorney's office told Western Mass News that Lane Forman was arraigned last week in Lynn District Court on a charge of breaking and entering in the daytime.
According to WBZ-TV, Forman was able to gain access to the home while the governor's security detail was outside the home. He allegedly pulled into the driveway and opened an unlocked door leading into the kitchen, according to the report.
Forman then allegedly left behind a letter addressed to Baker along with documents and photos.
Troopers reportedly questioned Forman and, at one point according to the police report, he said, “Don't (expletive) with me, Charlie told me to drop this off."
Forman wasn't arrested at the scene but was arrested the next day and charged with breaking and entering. Police said he has a violent criminal history, WBZ reported.
Sources told WBZ-TV that security has been stepped up and more surveillance cameras are being installed following the incident.
Western Mass News reached out to Baker's office for comment. They referred us to Mass. State Police.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio told Western Mass News that for security reasons, the department does not release details on executive protection operations.
As for Forman, he pleaded not guilty, WBZ reported.
The D.A.'s office told us that during Forman's arraignment, bail was set at $5,000 and he would be required to wear a GPS with exclusion zones including Baker's house and Monument Street in Swampscott. He was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with Baker and his family.
Forman, who has also been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation, is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing on November 4.
