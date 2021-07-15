SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is looking into COVID-19 testing and we've found testing has significantly declined here in the Bay State. With the Delta variant of the virus and a summer cold spreading, some don’t feel the need to be tested for the coronavirus if they’ve been vaccinated, but is this concerning?

We spoke with a resident who recently recovered from what he believed was a cold, but because he’s fully vaccinated, he said he and his doctor didn’t feel he needed to be tested.

“Lots of fever, loss of appetite, stomach discomfort, diarrhea,” said Jesse Rivera of Holyoke.

Rivera recently had cold-like symptoms. He's been fully vaccinated for about a month now, so he and his doctor didn’t think a COVID-19 test was necessary when he felt sick.

“I felt like it, but I didn’t think there was any need for it because the symptoms were coming more like cold symptoms,” Rivera noted.

Data from the state’s Department of Public Health showed earlier this year, in January after the holidays and in March after spring break, there were as many as 130,000 tests administered on a given day. On Wednesday, there were just under 32,000 tests reported.

Western Mass News spoke with Patrick Pickering with American Medical Response about the COVID-19 testing site at the Eastfield Mall. He said the number of tests there has decreased drastically.

“In the middle of the winter, we had some days that we had excess of 1,000 tests per day. We're doing just over 200 tests per day right now,” Pickering explained.

However, recently between the Delta variant of the virus and the summer cold season, it's been picking up over the last two to three weeks.

“We're seeing an uptick in respiratory and flu-type responses for 911 and so I think people are concerned that is it flu or is it COVID,” Pickering added.

Positive cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the country. Western Mass News is getting answers from immunologist Dr. Jonathan Bayuk with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England on when you should get tested.

“It’s not recommended to go get a COVID test if you’ve been exposed to somebody who has COVID if you’ve been fully vaccinated, so that’s going to be a lot of people that don’t go,” Bayuk noted.

Bayuk told Western Mass News that it doesn’t make sense to test everyone every time they feel sick unless their symptoms are severe. He said the likelihood of contracting COVID-19 once your vaccinated in very low.

“If you're not vaccinated, it's exactly the same as it was at the beginning of 2020. There's nothing different about it. We do have treatments for COVID, but they're not that great. It’s just as bad,” Bayuk said.