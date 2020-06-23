BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have announced the date for this year's sales tax holiday.
The Baker-Polito Administration said Tuesday that it will take place on Saturday, August 29 and Sunday, August 30.
“The annual sales tax holiday is an opportunity for us to support small businesses and consumers, and this year, it’s a great way to support our economy that’s been impacted by COVID-19...This pandemic has created enormous challenges for the Commonwealth’s small businesses, and the sales tax-free weekend is one way that we can encourage more economic activity to help Main Street businesses and local economies," Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement.
Baker signed legislation in 2018 that made the sales tax holiday an annual occurrence.
For more information on the holiday and what's excluded, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.