SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Whether you are quarantined with someone you love or social distancing from your partner, these are trying times for relationships, even for those who are virtually dating.
Keeping your relationship happy and healthy during these uncertain times, can be stressful.
"Well, like many other areas of our life, the stay-at-home order has also affected our relationships and our ability to connect with other people," said Clinician at Congenital Heart Disease Denise Hughes.
For those of you who are dating virtually, Hughes, who specializes in couples therapy, told Western Mass News, it can be challenging to get to know someone especially in the beginning of a new relationship.
"It definitely is more challenging," said Hughes. "When you are dating, that is the period of time you are getting to know each other, you are going out and doing things together, doing activities together, and determining if there is compatibility long term," Hughes added.
But Hughes said there can actually be advantages to virtual dates, allowing you to connect at a deeper level without distractions.
"Instead of sitting down at a bar and having a drink, you can sit down over zoom and have a glass of wine," Hughes noted. "There is a safety element to that too. Not only is it convenient, you don't have to worry about the awkwardness of who is going to pay the bill."
And coming up with creative dates, no matter what point you're at in your relationship, will keep both of you entertained.
But what if these virtual dates aren't working out, and you're ready to end the relationship?
"There's a new term for that called, 'zumping,' said Hughes. Zumping is a buzz word for being dumped over zoom."
Hughes noted, finding out someone wants to end a relationship is hard enough, but getting zumped, is even worse. Sadly, it's becoming even more popular during quarantine.
"It can be hard because if you are alone, you don't have the emotional support you might need because normally, to get over a tough break up, we might go out with our friends," said Hughes. "A night out with friends can do a lot of good or even getting a hug from someone. People are alone, they don't get the opportunity to do that."
If you were zumped, Hughes suggested to reach out to family or friends for a virtual hug and support.
If that doesn't work, she added seeing a therapist to help you get through this difficult time.
Regardless of what relationship stage you are at, single, married or dating, Hughes said finding something to keep you busy and happy is the quarantine key.
"Read, talk to a friend and recharge your batteries," Hughes added. "If you have the opportunity to go outside and go for a walk, finding time to do that is important. Time for yourself is equally as important as time together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.