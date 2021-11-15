Daughter asking for public's help in solving Springfield woman's murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- November marks 21 years since Karen Soucie was murdered in her Springfield apartment. Two decades later, her family is still pleading for the public’s help and is creating a hashtag to bring awareness to her case with the hope people will share what they know.

Police told Western Mass News that they have been investigating tips as recent as this week.

It was just last year that Jenna Moore became vocal about her mother's death.

“For a long time, we were quiet, but now, it's time to get loud and ask for the public's help,” Moore explained.

Western Mass News first brought you the story on the 20th anniversary of Soucie's death. It’s a day Moore's life was changed forever.

“I remember the day we were told, absolutely. It was just a couple days after Halloween,” Moore added.

On November 3, 2000, Soucie's body was found in her apartment at 22 Berkshire Avenue in Springfield.

“She was known to be gone at work at a certain time,” Moore added.

Mail began piling up and Soucie's car didn't move from her apartment. That's when neighbors began to worry.

“The landlord actually entered her apartment and found her,” Moore said.

Soucie was found lying in the bathtub, but had no visible injuries. For five months, the family wouldn't learn that her death was a homicide until her autopsy report was complete.

“It was blunt force trauma. She broke her neck and ribs cracked and went into her lungs and she drowned to death in her own blood,” Moore said.

The details surrounding Soucie's death still haunt her two children 21 years later. It was too hard for Brandon Soucie to talk to Western Mass News on this year's anniversary of his mother' s death. He was just 14 years old, while his sister was only 12 years old.

Moore recalled memories the two had with their mom, such as the time they went to the Dr. Seuss Parade in Springfield. She described her mother as spontaneous.

“She loved to wake us up in the middle of the night and look at stars,” Moore explained.

Now, the family is starting the hashtag #justiceforkarensoucie for people to share updates on the case.

“We do believe that somebody knows something,” Moore added.

There was no evidence of a struggle in Soucie's apartment, leading Moore to believe her mother knew her attacker.

“There was no forced entry,” Moore noted.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us:

“Our homicide unit has looked into all tips and leads in this case and have been investigating tips as recently as this week.”

Walsh told us in an email that tips come in sporadically for many cases and added that anniversaries or media coverage can occasionally lead to tips that are looked into.

Bridgette Baldwin, a criminal law professor at Western New England University, told Western Mass News there are challenges to solving unsolved cases.

“The detriments will be when the case is 20 years old, witnesses forget info, witnesses die,” Baldwin explained.

However, with the advancement of technology and DNA, Baldwin said there are opportunities to solve such cases, especially if police have preserved the evidence.

“We have triangulation technology with cellphone towers. Police officers are scrutinizing statements by witnesses a lot more,” Baldwin added.

New officers investigating the case can also provide a fresh perspective, Baldwin said. She told us social media also plays an important role.

“I believe social media is very effective at this time in assisting and solving these crimes that have been hanging around for many years,” Baldwin said.

In the meantime, Moore hopes for answers.

“I want my mom’s face remembered. I want her story told. I want it solved. I want justice for her. I want peace for myself and my brother,” Moore said.

Now, both police and her children are hoping the right tip can lead to an arrest.

If you believe you may know something to help this case, call the Springfield Police Department homicide unit at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-a-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE with your tip.