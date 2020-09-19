SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A daughter is devastated after her parents lost everything in a house fire Saturday, including their dog.
In total, 13 people were left without a home after a massive fire broke out in Springfield on Saturday afternoon spreading to two neighboring homes.
Robbin Bunns and her parents are mourning the loss of their dog. They’re processing everything that happened, but they’re thankful that they still have each other.
“I can get my parents another car, they can come stay with me, I can get them another house,” she said. “I can't find another mom or another dad.”
Bunns is heartbroken after a fire tore through the home her parents lived in.
Fire officials said the home on Mansfield Street in Springfield is a total loss leaving more than a dozen people without a home. Bunns said she was planning to see her parents.
“I was on my way over to do our Saturday routine,” she said. “She had called me twice, the third time she called, I couldn't understand her. I said what do you mean the house is on fire? I got to the end of the street down there and could see the flames just coming out of the house.”
The family said they also lost a member of their family, their dog Dakota who was 14-years old. The car Bunns’ parents would use is also not driveable anymore.
“I mean we did lose our pet and my mother is devastated about it,” she said. “But we can always get another one. And she was part of the family, but I'm glad they're with us.”
One Springfield man who lives across the street was eating lunch when he looked out the window and saw the front porch up in flames.
“I ran outside to make sure people were out of the houses, trying to get people out of the street. Never seen anything like that in person,” said Willis Glidden of Springfield.
Fire officials said eight structures were damaged and four cars were also destroyed.
Springfield Fire is looking into what sparked the fire.
“The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is investigating it,” Captain Drew Piemonte said. “It definitely started on 30 Mansfield St. then it extended on the two exposures.”
The Red Cross has stepped in to help three families.
Bunns said she plans to have her parents stay with her tonight.
