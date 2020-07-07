HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has begun reaching out to families of the 76 veterans who died at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home after testing positive for COVID-19.
One family spoke to Western Mass News about that call.
The family member said she was told Baker does plan to eventually come out to western Mass and address the families who lost a loved one in the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I was thrilled with what he had to say,” the family member said. “I think he is definitely working on the gathering and getting together with the family members.”
This family member lost her father on March 30 in the deadly Soldiers' Home COVID-19 outbreak. She asked Western Mass News only to identify her as “C.”
“C” said she spoke with Baker over the phone Tuesday about her father, the home itself and her desire to see the facility renovated.
“He’s working on that as far as getting some bids in for rebuilding, so I was happy to hear that as well,” she said.
This comes as Western Mass News obtained documents detailing the annual surveys of the home completed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In 2016, the inspector noted problems with clinical record-keeping, saying the home only provisionally met their standards. Under the corrective action heading, there’s a plan listed to look into electronic records.
In the recent independent investigation into the home’s deadly COVID-19 outbreak, record keeping was noted to be disorderly.
Also outlined in the 2016 VA survey was space problems in the facility and residents’ rooms. The Soldiers’ Home was graded as having “not met” the standards, and the listed corrective action was to reduce the number of beds in the facility’s census by 24. By spring, the home was listed as having met this standard.
But in the 2017 survey, inspectors dinged the Soldiers' Home again in the same categories. Under corrective action, they lowered the census by three beds.
In 2019, these categories were considered “provisionally met” by the home, but an audit was to be completed that year on the facility.
“I got a phone call from the nurse saying there wasn’t anything that they could do for him,” the daughter said.
By the time of the COVID-19 outbreak, “C”’ reported there were space and infection control problems in the home, exacerbated by combining healthy veterans with COVID-19 positive veterans.
Though her father died, “C” said she wants to see problems fixed for the next generation of vets.
“I just don’t know how this slipped by, you know, I just don’t understand it,” she said. “It’s been ongoing for so long.”
She said she wants the governor to keep his promise not only to create a safe home for the veterans, but to have him come out to the location where the outbreak took her father’s life.
“We deserve him to come here and speak to us as well as the staff members,” she said.
The state has begun implementing infection control standards in the building as of this spring, particularly with upgrades to the third floor.
In that process, the interim superintendent also suggested lowering the number of beds in the home.
