HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker is vowing to fire Holyoke Soldiers’ Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh following a months-long independent investigation into the deadly coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of dozens of veterans.
Baker discussed the findings of the report Wednesday, and promised to make changes in the management going forward.
Western Mass News has been following developments at the home for months now.
On Wednesday at the State House, Baker detailed the report which largely slammed Walsh for his management of the home during the outbreak where 76 deceased veterans tested positive for COVID-19.
While Walsh remains on paid administrative leave, Baker made it clear he has no faith in Walsh's ability to lead.
The secretary of the department of veterans services was also asked to resign Tuesday in light of these findings.
In a 174-page report, Attorney Mark Pearlstein claims Walsh failed to protect veterans from COVID-19. The report outlines errors in infection control, preparation, and communication with the state.
Pearlstein also claimed two critical leadership roles -- one within the home and one within the Department of Veterans' Services -- were left vacant as the pandemic swept the halls.
Baker said they plan to change the hiring standards for leadership positions within the home.
In response to a Western Mass News question, Baker said the Board of Trustees will also see changes per Pearlstein's recommendations.
“Reformulating the Board of Trustees, and by the way, some of the recommendations that were made in the report referred specifically to bringing at least two people onto that board who have healthcare expertise, we think there are some other things we should do with the board, too,” Baker said.
While he vows to fire Walsh and claims other unqualified workers are being removed, Baker confirmed the Department of Veterans’ Services Secretary Francisco Urena was asked to resign for failing in the oversight of the home.
“I do not think the findings warrant Francisco being asked to be resigned,” said John MacDonald, spokesman for Veterans Assisting Veterans.
MacDonald is a veteran who volunteers for a nonprofit veterans advocacy group.
He has worked with Urena in the past, and said the now resigned secretary is being treated unfairly.
“I think that using a war hero, a marine, someone who received the Purple Heart as a scapegoat is probably one of the lowest things I’ve ever seen in politics,” he said.
“I’m not gonna call that justice,” said Laurie Mandeville-Beaudette, daughter of an outbreak victim. “I think it’s a step in the right direction.”
Meanwhile, a family member of a veteran who died in the home's outbreak said the report doesn't tell her anything she didn't already witness.
“They had to have this investigation when we kept telling them our reports of mixing healthy veterans in with sick veterans,” she said.
Mandeville-Beaudette’s father James passed away in the outbreak. She’s now become an outspoken advocate for the home pushing for reforms and renovations for the facility her father will never live to see.
“I think he would say, ‘Thank you, Laurie, for everything that you’re doing. That’s my girl.’ Like I know he would be proud,” she said.
Western Mass News reached out to Walsh’s attorney for a response.
Baker said he plans to release more changes for the home and it’s management Thursday.
He also said they are looking into long term infrastructure improvements to the home as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.