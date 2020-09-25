HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A daughter spoke out to Western Mass News after top officials were criminally charged in the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers Home.
One woman lost her father to COVID-19 on the dementia unit.
That’s where the attorney general said the deadly choice was made to combine sick and healthy residents at the start of the outbreak.
Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton are each facing 10 charges -- five charges for bodily injury and five charges for negligence.
“Walsh and Clinton were responsible for the decision to combine 42 veterans, some COVID positive and others not even showing any symptoms of COVID, into a single unit that usually accommodates 25 beds,” Attorney General Maura Healey said.
This was a consolidated dementia unit that became a breeding ground for COVID-19.
Healey said that’s the reason she’s charging Walsh Clinton criminally for their management of the outbreak in the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
“Each defendant is facing 10 counts total,” she said. “Five counts for the criminal neglect charge, and five counts for the serious bodily injury charge.”
The charges stem from five veterans Healey said had no symptoms when they were crammed into tight living quarters with sick residents.
In all, 76 veterans died after testing positive for COVID-19.
Their families say this is the beginning of justice served.
“I think that somebody should’ve been held accountable for what happened there, and I’m very happy that it’s moving forward,” a family member said.
This woman has asked that Western Mass News only identify her as "C".
She lost her father to COVID-19 on the consolidated dementia unit. She said her father’s fighting spirit as a soldier inspired her to fight too.
“He served this country in a big way and he was a good man,” she said. “He didn’t deserve to be treated the way that he was.”
Michael Aleo represents “C” and now 20 other families in a civil case against the home. He said they, too, are relieved to see criminal charges come about after reliving the deaths of their loved ones in the headlines.
“This really kind of rung true for them that what they thought was a real injustice done to their loved ones rose to the level not just something that warrants a civil suit but warrants criminal prosecution,” Aleo said.
These charges could bring accountability but will never bring their veterans back.
“I miss his spirit,” “C” said. “I miss his laughter. I miss everything about him.”
Western Mass News reached out to lawyers for both Walsh and Clinton for a response to these charges.
If found guilty, they could spend three years behind bars for the negligence charge and 10 years behind bars for the bodily injury charge.
Both men are expected to be arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court at a later date.
William Bennet, attorney for Walsh, said in a statement:
"It is unfortunate that the Attorney General is blaming the effects of a deadly virus that our state and federal governments have not been able to stop on Bennett Walsh. Mr. Walsh has spent his entire life in the service of our country, first in active duty in the Marine Corps for 24 years and then serving other veterans as the Superintendent of the Holyoke Soldiers Home. He, like other nursing home administrators throughout the Commonwealth and nation, could not prevent the virus from coming to the Home or stop its spread once it arrived there. At all times, Mr. Walsh relied on the medical professionals to do what was best for the veterans given the tragic circumstances of a virus in a home with veterans in close quarters, severe staffing shortages, and the lack of outside help from state officials. The Attorney General should not be scapegoating Mr. Walsh, who was on the front lines trying his best to do whatever he could to help the Veterans of the Holyoke Soldiers Home, including asking for help from state officials and the National Guard, which arrived much too late."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.