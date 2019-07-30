We're taking a look back at some of Dave Madsen's biggest moments in honor of his retirement on Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Getting Dave Madsen to narrow down his top career moments is a tall task, so let's start just three weeks in to his television career at WWLP.

"We had the Windsor Locks tornado. That was really my first big breaking news," Dave said.

That was October 1979.

"We did the news that night and I think there was two or three inches of water on the floor in the studio, but that was my first breaking news," Dave recalled.

Never, Dave said, will he forget November 1985 when two Springfield police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

"Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavana. I remember that like it was yesterday...covering their funerals," Dave added.

Dave loves to travel.

"In 1993, I got to go to the Democratic, President Clinton inauguration," Dave said

There's always a story to tell.

"That was fun because Kathy Tobin was about eight months pregnant and we were running all around Washington and I was sure she was going to deliver her baby right then. I really was," Dave noted

It was back down to D.C. for Clinton's impeachment in 1998.

The next year, tragedy hit Holyoke when Officer John DiNapoli was gunned down in his cruiser in the city's Churchill neighborhood.

In 2001, Dave noted, "Out of all the things I think I've done here, I think 9-11, I think back at that time."

Dave remembers getting the call that day to turn on the television, get ready, and get into the station.

"I tuned in to see the second plane go into the second tower and I got dressed and came in here. Honestly, the next two weeks were a blur. We were working so many hours. I think we were all just on adrenalin, and when we finally eased back some time in October, it was like we were hit by a bus. Those are times you never forget," Dave explained.

The June 1, 2011 tornado and wall-to-wall coverage of the devastation as the newsroom pulled together to get information to viewers.

In July 2011, a trip to Florida to witness and report history.

"I saw the last shuttle launch," Dave recalled.

Dave's also a huge sports fan.

"I went to a Super Bowl," Dave said.

In February 2014, Super Bowl history as the game between the Seahawks and the Broncos was - for the first time - played outdoors at MetLife Stadium.

There have been so many memories with much more to come.

"It's been a good run. I think back now, this year is 40 in TV and 50 total. When I started, I had no idea it was going to be anything like this. There's nothing better, you know, I'm a very lucky man," Dave added.

