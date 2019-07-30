SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Getting Dave Madsen to narrow down his top career moments is a tall task, so let's start just three weeks in to his television career at WWLP.
"We had the Windsor Locks tornado. That was really my first big breaking news," Dave said.
That was October 1979.
"We did the news that night and I think there was two or three inches of water on the floor in the studio, but that was my first breaking news," Dave recalled.
Never, Dave said, will he forget November 1985 when two Springfield police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.
"Alain Beauregard and Michael Schiavana. I remember that like it was yesterday...covering their funerals," Dave added.
Dave loves to travel.
"In 1993, I got to go to the Democratic, President Clinton inauguration," Dave said
Dave during this time at WHMP
(Submitted photo)
Dave while at WHMP
(Submitted photo)
Dave high in the air during his years at WHMP
(Submitted photo)
Dave with former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley during Dave's WHMP years
(Submitted photo)
Dave seen in a
caricature
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Bob Hope and Vinny Delnegro at a 1990 golf tournament
(Submitted photo)
Dave started his broadcasting career on the radio, at WHMP in Northampton
(Submitted photo)
Dave's first job in television was in 1972 with WWLP-TV
(Submitted photo)
Dave left WWLP and took a job with public relations at Friendly's...but he would soon return to TV
(Submitted photo)
Dave's first newscast at WGGB in June 1991
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from President Clinton's 1993 inauguration in Washington, D.C.
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Kathy Tobin reporting from the Clinton inauguration
(Submitted photo)
Dave appears in a local billboard with Ray Hershel, Ed Carroll, Kathy Tobin, Priscilla Ress, and Jim Cline
(Submitted photo)
Dave playing as part of the 'News40' Softball team
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from Washington for President Clinton's 1993 inauguration
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Pat Boone
(Submitted Photo)
Dave takes a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
(Submitted Photo)
Dave takes a flight with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
(Submitted Photo)
Dave seen in a WGGB publicity photo with Ed Carroll, Kathy Tobin, Priscilla Ress, Ray Hershel, and Jim Cline
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Priscilla Ress on the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave and Kathy Tobin on the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave on the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave interviewing the late Peter Jennings of ABC News
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Priscilla Ress at The Big E
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Rep. Richard Neal at his Washington office
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from Washington D.C.
(Submitted photo)
Dave appears in an ad for 'News40'
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Eileen Curran, Mike Ratte, and Tom Bevacqua
Dave covering the September 11, 2001 attacks
(Western Mass News file photo)
Dave from New York on GMA's move to Times Square (1999)
(Submitted photo)
Dave interviewing ABC's Charlie Gibson on GMA's move to Times Square
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from Capitol Hill
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Rep. Neal in Washington, D.C.
(Submitted photo)
Dave and Shannon Hegy on the air the night of the June 1, 2011 tornado
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Springfield Domenic Sarno following the June 1, 2011 tornado
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from downtown Springfield
(Submitted photo)
Dave with former Mass. Governor Deval Patrick at The Big E
(Submitted Photo)
Dave reporting from lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting from lower Manhattan on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Scott Coen at Hall of Fame enshrinement
(Submitted Photo)
Dave Madsen, Shannon Hegy, and Marci Izard at the MDA Telethon
(Submitted photo)
Dave, Ray Hershel, Kathy Tobin, and Marci Izard at the MDA Telethon
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Brittany Decker at The Big E
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy and former Sen. Scott Brown at Rays of Hope
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with James Taylor at Tanglewood
(Submitted photo)
Dave with WCVB-TV anchor Duke Castiglione and his father, Red Sox radio announcer Joe Castiglione at Red Sox spring training
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy at The Big E
(Submitted photo)
Dave with musician Gary Puckett at The Big E
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Shannon Hegy on set
(Submitted Photo)
Dave reporting from Super Bowl XLVII
(Submitted Photo)
Dave interviewing former NFL safety and UMass safety James Ihedigbo at the Super Bowl
(Submitted photo)
Dave interviewing Lara Spencer from Flea Market Flip
(Submitted photo)
Dave reporting on Dave Letterman's farewell as host of the 'Late Show'
(Submitted photo)
Dave at Opening Day at Fenway Park
(Submitted photo)
Dave with NESN Red Sox color analyst Jerry Remy
(Submitted photo)
Dave with WBZ-TV reporter Mike LaCrosse at Mike's UMass graduation
Dave and Ray at the Holyole St. Patrick's Parade
(Submitted photo)
Dave with Brittany Decker
(Submitted Photo)
Dave with Brittany Decker
(Submitted Photo)
Dave at a Southampton Memorial Day event
(Submitted Photo)
There's always a story to tell.
"That was fun because Kathy Tobin was about eight months pregnant and we were running all around Washington and I was sure she was going to deliver her baby right then. I really was," Dave noted
It was back down to D.C. for Clinton's impeachment in 1998.
The next year, tragedy hit Holyoke when Officer John DiNapoli was gunned down in his cruiser in the city's Churchill neighborhood.
In 2001, Dave noted, "Out of all the things I think I've done here, I think 9-11, I think back at that time."
Dave remembers getting the call that day to turn on the television, get ready, and get into the station.
"I tuned in to see the second plane go into the second tower and I got dressed and came in here. Honestly, the next two weeks were a blur. We were working so many hours. I think we were all just on adrenalin, and when we finally eased back some time in October, it was like we were hit by a bus. Those are times you never forget," Dave explained.
The June 1, 2011 tornado and wall-to-wall coverage of the devastation as the newsroom pulled together to get information to viewers.
In July 2011, a trip to Florida to witness and report history.
"I saw the last shuttle launch," Dave recalled.
Dave's also a huge sports fan.
"I went to a Super Bowl," Dave said.
In February 2014, Super Bowl history as the game between the Seahawks and the Broncos was - for the first time - played outdoors at MetLife Stadium.
There have been so many memories with much more to come.
"It's been a good run. I think back now, this year is 40 in TV and 50 total. When I started, I had no idea it was going to be anything like this. There's nothing better, you know, I'm a very lucky man," Dave added.
