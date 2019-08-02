SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we wrap up this week marking Dave Madsen's longtime broadcasting career, a few colleagues - past and present - wanted to share a few of their favorite moments, working with Dave over the years.
Shannon Hegy, former reporter/co-anchor:
"The line was supposed to be 'what went wrong', but Dave 'what went wong' and any other time that came up in a script, we were biting our tongue because we wanted to burst out laughing."
Eileen Curran, former co-anchor:
"We were having some publicity pictures taken for the standard pose, and the serious news pose, and we wanted to have some fun and we did this back-to-back attitude thing and sure enough, that's the picture that was chosen for the billboard."
Kori Chambers, former reporter
"Such a professional, such a leader, but at the same time, Dave never takes himself too seriously. He's always there with a quick line and a smile."
Kathy Tobin, former reporter/co-anchor
"The Clinton inaugural, when I was nine months pregnant. We went down to Washington, D.C. and Dave decided I was having labor pains on the National Mall and he ran to get security in hopes that they would get a golf cart, but it was a misinterpreted, so next thing I know, I'm surrounded by security who think I'm in labor on the National Mall."
Ray Hershel, former reporter/anchor
"One of the things he is going to have to deal with when he retires is the fact that people will come up to him on the street and say 'Ray, how do you enjoy retirement?' He has to cope with that, it happens. They confuse us."
Bob Hastings, Western Mass News media manager and photographer
"Being at Fenway Park, our viewing area, how are going to find people from western Mass.? But going with Dave Madsen is like going with a giant red flag. People just come up to you, one after another. Everyone in western Mass. knows Dave."
