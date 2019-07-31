SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dave Madsen is retiring on Friday and all week, we are taking a look at Dave's career in western Massachusetts.
That includes tremendous impact Dave has had on our community.
On Thursday, we want to focus on just that: all the many lives you've touched through the countless organizations you have served throughout the years.
Community involvement is something Dave has been passionate about since day one.
"It was his personal interest in knowing what was happening in his community which has really kept him on the front line of his industry for so long," said former co-anchor Kathy Tobin.
The list of organizations and non-profit groups Dave has championed throughout the years is extensive.
It includes Rays of Hope, the Make-A-Wish foundation, and the Muscular Dystophy Association.
"One of the things I really enjoyed most was the Muscular Dystrophy telethon, the friendships I made, the families I met," Dave said.
Dave's tireless work also includes the Jimmy Fund for 40-plus years, supporting adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
"I was involved in the Jimmy Fund when I was in radio, but became even more so involved here, became president of the council, ran the golf tournament that just finished up this year," Dave noted.
Dave has also been involved with Brightside for Families and Children, which is also near and dear to his heart.
"I used to do this segment called 'Today's Child' where we would feature children up for adoption with Brightside," Dave explained.
Dave's been a part of West Springfield's Majestic Theater family since day one.
"Dave seems to be so genuinely connected to the community at-large, to the overall fabric of the community," said Danny Eaton with the Majestic Theater.
He's also been involved with Link to Libraries, inspiring a love of reading in children.
"Oh my gosh, our relationship with Dave over the years has been so meaningful to Link to Libraries. I think one of the reasons he's so good at what he does is because he's so passionate about it and because he's so passionate about the community he's reporting on and we've been so lucky that's he championed Link to Libraries and helping us help kids learn to read," said Laurie Flynn with Link to Libraries.
Dave added, "Some of the greatest friendships that I have have come through those associations and the beauty of it is that I can continue to do that even though I'm not doing this every day."
Each organization, an outlet, allowing Dave to give back to the communities he loves.
"There's a feeling that you get when you're trying to help others that you can't get from anything else," Dave said.
That giving back is what has endeared Dave to viewers for all these years.
"We've been a part of each other's lives for 50 years. I think that's the greatest honor we have, that folks see us as friends and I hope this continues beyond this," Dave noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.