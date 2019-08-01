SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday marks Dave Madsen's last day at Western mass News and all week long, we have celebrated his career with a look at his favorite moments, his tireless community involvement.
However, tonight, we catch up with several former co-workers Dave has helped along the way by mentoring and teaching them this industry we love so much.
Dave has helped so many aspiring journalists learn the ropes over the years.
Shannon Hegy worked at ABC40 from 2007 to 2013, going from the assignment desk to reporter and finally anchoring with Dave the last three years of her tenure, before moving on to WPRI-TV in Providence, RI.
"Dave is one of the main reasons I am what I am today. Dave really taught me how to be an anchor, he took me under his wing. I used to call him my work dad, which I'm sure he didn't love," Shannon said.
Kori Chambers, another Dave disciple, working as an intern in 2002, quickly becoming a reporter before moving on in 2003 to Las Vegas, then Detroit, Chicago, and now, WPIX-TV in New York City.
"That natural ability to be a teacher. It's one of those things I think that makes Dave good on television. It's made him so good on TV, but it has made him great when the cameras aren't rolling. He has brought up so many journalists. He has mentored so many people, me being one of them. He's taught so many of us everything we know," Kori recalled.
When breaking news happens, there is no better teacher.
"The biggest day I think we ever had together on the desk was the day of the tornado in western Mass. and we did five straight hours of coverage, no commercials, no scripts, no nothing, and because I was on the desk with Dave, I got through it and that was the day that I said I'm meant to be an anchor," Shannon added.
Intimidating? Nah.
"Coming in as an intern, Dave is this looming figure and still all these years later, Dave is still this looming figure," Kori explained.
Dave taught television news writing and reporting at UMass Amherst from 2000 to 2014. Mike Lacrosse was one of his students, He interned in 2009, working his way up to producer then reporter.
"If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be where I am - at my dream job at WBZ in Boston. You've inspired a lot of young journalists," Mike noted.
Dave has provided inspiration, guidance, and friendship to so many.
"I think when you watch Dave, you feel like you know him. You feel like he's a part of your family," Shannon said.
