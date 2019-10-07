AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After 44 years, a local well-known pet store is now only open in Agawam after the owner sold his five other locations.
"We’re just getting lots of 'Thank goodness you’re still here. We love you. Don’t go anywhere.' It just doesn’t get any better," said Dave Ratner, owner of Dave's Soda and Pet City.
Ratner had five stores located in Northampton, Hadley, Stafford, Lludlow, and Ware, but now, Agawam is the only one left.
"It was time for me to wind down, but I didn’t want to completely retire, so I kept the Agawam store. You can’t get rid of me," Ratner explained.
Ratner told Western Mass News he actually sold his stores six months ago to a company that owns seven Agway stores in Connecticut and now those five stores, which they renamed Smithland Supplies.
"They’re going to keep everything the same. The reason we didn’t announce it right away six months ago is we didn’t want our customers to get scared," Ratner added.
However, Ratner said it’s been six months and Smithland Supplies has kept all his programs the same and is active in the community.
Ratner said that one of the best things about this sale is that the new company took every single one of his retail employees.
"When you run a small business, your employees are how you compete with the big guys," Ratner noted.
Ratner said he thinks it’s a great opportunity for his employees to work for a company that is trying to expand throughout New England. He said he is happy the new stores were not bought by a national chain are still keeping the small town feel.
Although Ratner loves his business, he said the competition with online retailers made him want to focus on just one location.
"In order for us to compete, you have to be able to do home delivery to compete with Amazon. It’s a huge endeavor," Ratner said.
However, he said his store in Agawam is here to stay.
"I love it. I love my customers, I love the retail business, I ain’t going nowhere," Ratner added.
