AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many businesses operating during the coronavirus pandemic are adapting to restrictions that are limiting options to pick-up or delivery.
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing people to make adjustments in their daily lives. With many now working from home, pets are on cloud-nine.
"It's been nice being home from work, being able to take my dog on multiple walks a day. She's been loving it, so it's pretty much a dog's dream,” said Alex Fox of Westfield.
While these pets are loving the extra walks and attention nowadays, local businesses like Dave's Soda and Pet City in Agawam have been making many adjustments.
"People were hoarding dog food, cat food. We had to limit how much everyone could buy,” said Dave Ratner, owner of Dave’s Soda and Pet City.
With customers limited to curbside or pickup service for safety reasons, Ratner told Western Mass News he's made a big change to help reduce the risk of catching this virus.
"Safety is a big idea...I'm scared to death. I don't want to be around people,” Ratner explained.
Instead of going inside the store or even coming in contact with an employee outside, customers can now pick up their purchased items using lockers.
“You call us, tell us what you want, we pick the order...They put it in this locker, they email me [customers] a code. I come up to this little iPad, I punch in my code number, the locker springs open,” Ratner explained.
At a cost of $30,000, these lockers - installed on Tuesday - come with cameras, lights, and locks to ensure extra safety.
Ratner said it was well worth the price and he may get more.
"People are just going crazy for it, people love it,” Ratner added.
Calling by phone or ordering online, you have two days to pick up your item. After each pick-up, employees wipe down the locker.
There’s another plus.
"I don't have to go in the store, so if they come at midnight or when it's closed, so it's here. I don't have to worry about bumping into other people. It was just such a no-brainer,” Ratner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.