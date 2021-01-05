NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local mayor will not be seeking re-election.
Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said Tuesday that he will not seek a fourth term this fall.
"I have had the privilege of serving the City of Northampton in both appointed and elected roles for more than twenty years. Now I want to step back and let other community members bring their ideas and energy forward to address the important issues and challenges facing our city. Please know that I will continue working hard on those issues and challenges every day for the remaining months of my term, including leading our city safely through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, writing my tenth and final city budget, and completing several high-priority capital and planning projects," Narkewicz explained in a statement.
Narkewicz was first elected to a two-year term as mayor in 2011. Following a charter change, he was then elected to two four-year terms in 2013 and 2017.
Prior to becoming mayor, he served on the city council, as well as on several city boards and commissions.
Northampton's municipal election will be held on November 2. If more than two candidates qualify, a primary would be held in September.
Narkewicz's announcement comes a little over a month after Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse announced that he would not be seeking re-election.
Narkewicz's full statement appears below:
"Serving as Mayor of Northampton has been one of the greatest honors of my life and I have enjoyed working every day on behalf of the residents of this great city. As I begin my tenth year as mayor, I am extremely proud of the things we have accomplished together as a community.
We’ve stabilized and strengthened city and school budgets, reorganized our government and departments, increased transparency, access, and communication, and made record investments in critical priorities like education, infrastructure, affordable housing, open space, our parks and recreation areas, and the arts. We’ve done this through focused and disciplined stewardship of our finances over the last nine years, steadily rebuilding the city’s depleted reserves year after year while increasing our bond rating from A to AAA+ during that same period. Twice we’ve presented multi-year budget plans to the voters of Northampton and twice they have affirmed them by passing general overrides in 2013 and 2020 by significant margins.
We’ve also worked to promote economic development, grow our tax base, and support local businesses in downtown Florence and Northampton, along the expanding King Street and Pleasant Street corridors, and at Village Hill. We’ve been regional leaders in protecting our business community from the potential negative impacts of casino gaming and we’ve been statewide leaders in welcoming the emerging medical and adult-use cannabis industry to our city. We’ve taken regional leadership roles in responding to public health issues from the opioid epidemic to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve responded to the existential threat of global warming by being a national leader in sustainability and working to advance renewable energy, alternative transportation, and climate regeneration and resiliency.
Finally, we’ve stood up for our values as a safe and welcoming community. We’ve rejected the politics of hate and division and worked to serve the interests of all residents whether that meant standing up for LGBTQ+ equality, protecting immigrants by declaring ourselves a sanctuary city, defending frontline workers against wage theft, promoting gender equality, condemning racism in all of its forms and declaring unequivocally that Black Lives Matter, or serving the houseless and other at-risk and marginalized people. These are the values that make our city great and they have been my compass as its leader.
When I first announced my candidacy for Mayor of Northampton back in March of 2011, I said it was time for “a new generation of leadership to move our great city forward.” Now, after what will be a decade of significant work and progress for Northampton, the time for new leadership has come again. Today I am announcing that I will not seek a fourth term as your mayor.
I have had the privilege of serving the City of Northampton in both appointed and elected roles for more than twenty years. Now I want to step back and let other community members bring their ideas and energy forward to address the important issues and challenges facing our city. Please know that I will continue working hard on those issues and challenges every day for the remaining months of my term, including leading our city safely through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, writing my tenth and final city budget, and completing several high-priority capital and planning projects.
I have been privileged to work with a skilled, experienced, and dedicated group of department heads who are committed to their agency missions and the larger team mission of delivering high-quality municipal services to the taxpayers. There is no better illustration of that spirit of teamwork and collaborative problem-solving than the city’s ongoing multi-departmental emergency response to COVID-19 over these last many months. I am grateful to them, the members of my staff, and all of the hard-working city and school employees that I have been honored to serve alongside and lead.
Finally, and most importantly, I want to thank my wife and daughters for their love and support and the many sacrifices they have made to allow me to do this important work. My family has been my biggest supporters and my safe harbor during the many challenging times I’ve faced as mayor.
I love this city and understand the critical role of the mayor in its ongoing success. That is why I am making my political intentions known early in order to allow other city residents the opportunity to consider running and form campaigns. I pledge to work with whomever Northampton voters select to succeed me to ensure a smooth transition on January 2, 2022."
