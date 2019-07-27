BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It been a long road of recovery for Big Papi, but a spokesperson for the Red Sox confirms he is out of the hospital.
And the next phase of his recovery will be in the comfort of his own home.
One of the most beloved Boston athletes of all time is out of the hospital.
According to ESPN, David Ortiz was released from Mass General Hospital on Friday, nearly 50 days after he was admitted.
Ortiz was shot at a bar in the Dominican Republic last month after police said he was mistaken for another man who was sitting near him at a club.
A family friend said Ortiz was being assisted by full-time nurses, and his doctor regularly visited as he undergoes treatment and rehabilitation.
But the extent of his conditions still remains a mystery.
He has undergone three surgeries. He has had both his gallbladder and part of his intestines removed.
His family has acknowledged he suffered complications.
But fans Saturday are just relieved to hear Big Papi is on the mend.
The Red Sox organization said they will have an update on Big Papi's condition early next week.
