BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments as former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz continues to recover after being shot in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, said Tuesday that 'Big Papi' remains in the intensive care unit at Mass. General Hospital, but doctors upgraded his condition this morning.
She noted that her family remains grateful to those who have helped her husband since he was shot earlier this month.
The full statement from Tiffany Ortiz, as provided by the Red Sox, reads:
“This morning, David’s condition was upgraded to ‘good’ by his doctors and he continues to make progress with his recovery in the Intensive Care Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“We remain grateful to everyone who has helped David through this ordeal, both in the Dominican Republic and here in Boston. David’s journey to good health has been bolstered by the many expressions of love that have come to us from across the globe. Your support has lifted his spirits tremendously during this challenging time.”
