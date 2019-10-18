SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thursday's storm left a big impact on all of Western Mass, with trees and wires down in several communities.
Many people are even still without power, and as Eversource works to restore that power, home owners are still trying to clean up the debris left over.
Various places were hit hard by the storm, including Bellueve Avenue, Springfield, after a large tree collapsed on a yard.
Western Mass News flew a skydrone on Thursday, showing a better look at the damages this storm left, including the tree down in the yard.
The man who lives at this home, Ronald Joley, tells Western Mass News in his 86 years, he's never heard or seen anything like this.
He describes the moment the large maple fell like a bomb going off and say his whole house shook.
However Joley said that he was not worries about his house as he was in his car - a 1984 Oldsmobile Delta 88.
"All I could think about was like wait, oh I parked my car there last night, and that made me sick," Joley said. "It's heartbreaking because I bought it and I just did $2,000 worth of work on it."
Joley refers to his car as his pride and joy, he bought it brand new, 35 years ago and is in shock this happened.
Not only did it damage his car, but also the sidewalk, causing a potential hazard and overall problem for the city.
Now Joley is waiting to hear back from the city about when the tree will be removed, but still doesn't have a time estimate.
Other cities that have been busy in their cleanup are Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Chicopee, Orange and Easthampton, just to name a few.
Many more people are still without power, more than 24 hours later.
