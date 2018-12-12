HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The demolition of the Mater Dolorosa church in Holyoke continues. Western Mass News has the exclusive report of how pieces of this building are going to good use and keeping its memory alive despite the building coming down.
The demolition work at the historical church has taken many by surprise.
Ever since yesterday when the walls started coming down, people have been gathering outside to share memories.
It's day 2 of demolition at the Mater Dolorosa church, former parishioners still look on, emotions running high.
And though the structure of this historic building continues to fade away, pieces of brick that make up its structure do not.
Emotional moments caught only by Western Mass News cameras, show that some are being gifted to those who are watching a piece of their lives being destroyed.
“For my daughter who is in Connecticut, she called me this morning very sad. My son who is in Ludlow, and myself. We all went to school here, my daughter got married here."
That voice belongs to parishioner Fritz Kudla, whose memories of this church date way back.
Standing beside him, parishioner, Chester Duda Jr.
“What's your name, Duda?”
“Duda.”
“I thought!”
His dad played the organ here at church, he even made an album for the holidays.
“Echoes of a Polish Christmas. that's why I came down here today. To kind of say goodbye,” Chester says.
And Fritz doesn’t forget that record.
“There's your CD.”
“Oh you got the CD!”
Nor the memories made at this landmark of Holyoke.
“I listen to it in my car faithfully almost every day at Christmas time.”
"Are you serious?"
“I do. It's in my car I do. I enjoy listening to the choir,” Fritz notes.
"And you got some bricks?"
“And I got some bricks. So it is kind of a nice day for me also,” Fritz adds.
