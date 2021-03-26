STERLING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One boy’s dreams and fantasy came to life right in his backyard.

Meet seven-year-old Drew Iarrobino. His parents describe him as fun-loving and full of imagination.

“He just makes life so fun,” said Drew’s mother, Holly Iarrobino.

Looking at him, you’d never guess he overcame the unimaginable.

“I went in expecting to just get a stronger antibiotic…She did a head-to-toe examine and found a mass in his abdomen,” Holly explained.

What started as an ear infection and persistent fever turned in to something much worse.

“About 12 hours later, they were telling us that they were expecting it was a Wilms tumor, a type of kidney cancer,” Holly added.

Fast forward six months and after surgery, radiation, and two rounds of chemo, “one-hundred percent cancer free,” said Holly and Drew’s father, Ryan Iarrobino.

Drew remains cancer-free and his fight made him eligible for something pretty special: a wish.

"Our mission and the impact of the mission is so strong…It's really about the whole journey from once they are referred to Make-A-Wish ‘til we reveal it to them and they've had this whole experience with us,” said Lauren Cotter, director of the wish program for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts.

That's where Cotter came in.

“I oversee the wish program for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and work with all coordinators and staff and with this specific family, it was working with the volunteers and talking with him about what his ideas were,” Cotter noted.

Coming up with a memorable wish took some time.

“It did take us a little time to kind of pinpoint something,” Holly said.

However, Drew finally thought of the perfect wish.

“…That I was in ‘The Hobbit’ world,” Drew explained.

Drew's dad helped spark his interest in “The Hobbit.”

“They watched ‘The Hobbit’ movies, read the stories, listened to the audio books. Basically, something that I grew up with and wanted them to be part of that experience as well,”

So, to be in “The Hobbit” world, Drew needed his own hobbit hole!

“This wish is such a perfect fit for Drew because it allows him to just be in the center of a fantastical world as a hobbit, in his hobbit hole, Ryan noted.

Holly added, “To have him have something in his yard that he can fun with every single day, it’s just amazing.”

Drew's hobbit hole is tucked in a hillside in the family's backyard. Fully equipped with furniture, a kitchen and special lights, it gives Drew space for endless possibilities.

“My favorite thing about it is the whole thing,” Drew said.

Also, he had his hand in the design too, overseeing every detail.

“I want the blue door…because there are blue hobbit house’s doors,” Drew noted.

It was a unique wish for a unique boy.

“We were looking to do something a little bit different,” Holly added.

Ryan said, “…Something that spoke to Drew. It really does embody Drew’s imagination and personality. It gives him an avenue to let that come out.”

The hobbit hole means a lot to the Iarrobino family. It symbolizes Drew's fight and spirit.

“Nobody really wants to be part of the club that you have to be in to have the opportunity to experience a wish, but it means a lot to our family….It really is just like Drew, made of wood,” Holly said.

If you would like to donate and help make a wish come true for another child, you can click here.