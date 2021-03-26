(WGGB/WSHM) -- On the Day of Helping, we introduce you to a young girl whose wish was simple. She wanted a woodsy experience.

Meet 10-year-old Alex Holt, alongside her father Jason Mulhern.

Alex was born was with a rare, life-altering condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. Basically, Alex's heart can't supply blood to the rest of her body, which impacts what she can and cannot do.

"Them telling me stories is terrifying,” Alex said.

Jason added, "It's terrifying…She's kind of a textbook scenario for hyperplastic left heart syndrome, which we're blessed for that. Life wouldn't be the same without her. She gets tired faster than other kids might, but she keeps up."

As an escape to their sometimes harsh reality, each year, Alex's family would go on camping trips.

“It's kind of like a tradition…I like adventuring with my brother in the forest,” Alex said.

[Reporter: That's pretty cool.]

"Yeah, sometimes we go in the trees,” Alex noted.

The pandemic and restrictions that come with it, however, ruined 2020's trip.

"I literally get to make children's wishes come true,” said wish coordinator Hannah Arbuthnot.

Enter Arbuthnot and the rest of the team at Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"She wished to be outside in nature with her family, have a scavenger hunt, cook outside, you know, just basically be outside with her family…I was touched by the simplicity of it,” Arbuthnot explained.

Living in a world of she can't, Alex and her dad said the organization made it so she can.

"We are lucky. There are a lot of families who are in much worse circumstances than us. It's nice to be able to,” Jason said.

Alex added, "…To know that make a wish is trying to help those people."

Alex ziplined and described it as “nerve-racking at first until...until I realized I was going to be hooked into the line, but it was pretty cool."

She also rescued a lost hiker.

"I was excited to be a part of the helping of someone,” Alex explained.

Jason noted, "Alex did find her."

"I told her to stay where she is and keep yelling,” Alex added.

She stayed in a decked out RV.

"Tent camping in October in the Berkshires would not have been as enjoyable,” Jason said.

Alex noted, "…And we saw a beaver and a deer on the way."

Alex only had one problem. She couldn't bring home a bear.

Jason: "No bears!"

Alex: "Oh, man! Yeah, we have children. We have children."

Jason: "Yes, you are one of them.

Alex: Yeah, but I want to have a bear."

All the same, she remains one happy camper.

"Thank you Make-A-Wish for making my wish come true,” Alex said.

If you would like to donate and help make a wish come true for another child, you can click here.