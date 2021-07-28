FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Day one of training camp for the New England Patriots was a success.10 to 15 thousand fans attended and the Patriots definitely fed off their energy.
Day one of training camp is in the books, as the New England Patriots got right to work Wednesday for the first time as a full group.
Day one was good, we got out of here, building the brotherhood starts off with day one. The weather was great, only a little bit of rain, it beat the heat from yesterday. It's getting our legs up under us, getting the technique down, this is the first day we're all here together," said.
Roughly 10 to 15 thousand fans attended the first day of training camp as well. An action many of these players say makes a big difference.
"It's great, having fans out here, getting that energy back. It's a little different from last year having nobody out here it felt like a regular practice every day so it's good to have that energy, good to have the fans back out here," said James White, Patriots running back.
"I'm pumped, good to be back, good to have fans here, a lot of competition, fun to get with the guys," said Hunter Henry, Patriots tight end.
Western Mass News caught an exclusive video of Cam Newton having some fun with one of the fans, completely making his day, throwing the football to him and saying "keep it."
Both quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Newton had some up and down performances on day one. Newton took all the top QB reps with Jones trailing.
Though everyone had a long way to go, tight end Jonnu Smith said it's all winning the day.
"Stacking days, we came out here, put a day together and we just have to stack them," said Smith.
