Day two of Patriots training camp goes on without backup quarterback Stidham

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Day two of training camp for the New England Patriots is in the books. However, one player was noticeably missing from Thursdays' practice, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

A big shift in the QB rotation as Stidham saw playing time in five games and posted two touchdowns in the 2020 season.

Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is officially on the pup list: physically unable to play. Early reports said the three-year veteran is facing a lingering lower back and hip issue that has the potential to require surgery.

This prompted the Patriots to bring in a fourth quarterback, Jake Dolegala off waivers.

"We just thought it would be good to have another quarterback actively participating in camp jareds expected to miss a little time so we will have jake in here," said Bill Belichick, head coach of the Patriots.

The potential long-term loss is shaking up the anticipated depth chart-- giving rookie first-rounder Mac Jones the chance to step up and see some crucial field time.

"Fitting in well all the new guys have getting adjusted to our system we’re getting adjusted to them but he’s been great it’s been fine," said Belichick.

This, as the team is coming off an uncharacteristic seven and nine finish in 2020 and looking to find their identity this season. Patriots running back Damien Harris said they're not letting losing Stidham rattle their mentality.

"Obviously, we had our ups and downs but this is a new year we’re facing new challenges individually collectively as a team as a unit as an organization so it’s all about improving...Players coaches young players old players all of us we still have a lot of work to do," Belichick said.

While it's still unclear how long Stidham will be out, Belichick said focusing on preparing for the season with or without the quarterback is what his staff is focused on.

"We are still kind of in the build-up mode mode as the league has set it up and trying to make the most of it," said Belchick.

Now, so far the team hasn't had a practice in full pads yet as part of that build-up mode timeline set by the league. The first time the team will be able to suit up in full gear is Tuesday.