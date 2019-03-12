SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News continues to follow a story that's generated a lot of interest on our website: the Springfield day care provider who is accused of accepting packages of cocaine, while watching children in her home.
If you go by the information found online, Elsie Pereira didn't raise any red flags. She'd been licensed for ten years, recently renewed to care for eight children, and had no prior criminal background.
On Tuesday, we spoke with another local home daycare to ask exactly what standards daycare operators must meet.
"They make sure you have the correct amount of children that your license states," said Susan Jensen.
Jensen, who runs a Springfield home daycare, explained how her 25 year old business is regularly checked by the state's Department of Early Education and Care.
"They just want to make sure everything is safe in your home and they do check, believe me. They open cabinets, they open drawers, they do those things. I'm licensed every three years and they can come whenever they want they can just pop in and they do pop in," Jensen explained.
Jensen said that she receives a random visit around once a year.
Western Mass News has learned Pereira's last license renewal was in January 2018, but in court documents, Mass. State Police said that she had a pattern of receiving packages of cocaine through the mail.
Jensen shared her reaction as s fellow daycare owner.
"I'm appalled because she makes us look bad. My number one job is safety first and she didn't keep anybody safe," Jensen noted.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts provides an online database so parents can look up different child care providers in their area. Parents can see how many children the daycare is licensed to care for and when their license was most recently renewed,
While this might look good on the page, other licensed daycare providers said that it's important to use this information as a jumping-off point, so parents can ask the right questions when they go to meet a child care provider for the first time.
"You need to follow your gut. If your gut says something is off, then it probably is," Jensen added.
Allyson Wilson brings her daughter to Jensen's day care. She offered this advice to other local parents.
"Make sure that they're licensed for the right number of kids, that they have good references," Wilson said.
The Department of Early Education and Care told Western Mass News that Pereira's license is currently suspended and that they're seeking to have it permanently revoked.
While Pereira can appeal a revocation, officials said that she cannot operate any daycare during that process.
"[Up to eight parents are now looking to find another daycare for their kid, with like, a day's notice. How tough is that?] It's hard. I have people who have been asking me for a year for a spot and I still don't have any openings," Jensen said.
Wilson added, "It's scary because you don't know. You think you do and then something like this happens."
We also asked state officials if Pereira needed any additional certifications to accept DCF vouchers. They told us that Pereira needed to have an agreement with one of their resource and referral agencies in order to accept those vouchers, so that's another section of the state agency that had to maintain a relationship with Pereira.
