SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dayton Street in South Hadley will be closed to traffic for sewer replacement work beginning on Monday.
According to the town, Ludlow Construction will be doing an in-place replacement of the sanitary sewer main and house service laterals until about November 12.
While the work is being done, Dayton Street will be closed to through traffic daily from 6:00a.m. until 4:30p.m.
There will be no on street parking allowed during these hours and any vehicles violating this notice will be towed at the owner's expense.
Parking at the Council of Aging parking lot is encouraged for residents that may need to 'come and go' throughout the day.
Anyone with questions or concerns is being asked to contact the South Hadley DPW at 413-538-5030 ext. 6500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.